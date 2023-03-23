Runavík reports record number of scheduled cruise calls

This year and the next, a record number of cruise ferries are reportedly scheduled to visit the Port of Runavík. Most of the vessels will be docking at the King’s Harbour in Runavík, while three of the smaller ones will anchor off the villages Elduvík and Funningur in the north of Eysturoy. Each of the cruise ships will have between 100 and 2,800 passengers on board plus an up to 1,100-strong crew, according to the Port of Runavík.

The largest of the ships, the 300-meter Nieuw Statendam, set to arrive at King’s Harbour in September this year with almost 4,000 passengers including crew and officers, is owned by Holland America Line.

With the number of calls for next year likely to increase in the weeks and months ahead, the Port of Runavík has already received as many bookings for 2024 as for this year, we’re told.

Three of the cruise ships calling at the Port of Runavík this summer are to be docking for two days.