Road to Hellurnar to be repaved in December

The 1.3-kilometer (0.8-mile) road leading to the small village of Hellurnar on the northeastern coast of Eysturoy is scheduled to be repaved this coming December, even as a much larger 69 million DKK (9.23mn EUR) road upgrade for neighboring Oyndarfjørður remains without a set timeline.

The immediate paving work to Hellurnar is estimated to cost 500,000 DKK, according to a written parliamentary response from Minister of Transport Jacob Vestergaard. The Minister provided the figures after Member of Parliament Sámal Petur í Grund raised formal questions in the Løgting regarding road safety on the routes serving both villages.

Part of the Municipality of Fuglafjørður, Hellurnar is a quiet settlement of roughly a dozen residents nestled along the shore of Oyndarfjørður fjord. Despite its small population, the village holds notable economic significance as the site of the Faroe Islands’ first large-scale hatchery for farmed salmon. The facility is operated by Mowi Faroe Islands, a division of Norway’s Mowi, the world’s largest seafood company. Mowi Faroe Islands also operates salmon farming pens in the adjacent fjord waters belonging to neighboring Oyndarfjørður, which falls under the Municipality of Runavík.

While Hellurnar will see surface improvements next month, the broader upgrade of the main 5.5-kilometer (3.4-mile) road to Oyndarfjørður carries an estimated price tag of 69 million DKK, excluding risk contingencies.

In its assessment, the Faroese Road Authority (Landsverk) stated that the Oyndarfjørður road is in no worse condition than other comparable rural roads across the islands and recommended upgrading it in the same manner as similar single-lane routes.

Minister Vestergaard noted that Landsverk advises allocating larger sums of funding to single, targeted road projects rather than dividing smaller budgets across multiple stretches simultaneously. However, the Minister’s reply did not specify when the 69 million DKK project for Oyndarfjørður will take place.