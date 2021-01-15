Rising birth rate, falling death rate take total population of Faroe near 53,000

The total population of the Faroe Islands increased by about 900 over the last year, reaching almost 53,000 by December 2020. Over the same period the total number of deaths decreased by about one-tenth.

According to Statistics Faroe Islands, the population stood at 52,920 on December 1st last year, whereas it barely exceeded 52,000 a year earlier.

Meanwhile statistics indicate that the net foreign migration has decreased somewhat during the same period, while at the same time fewer people left the Faroe Islands.

The natural population growth likewise turned out significantly higher this past year, following a few years during which the number of births remained stagnant. Thus in 2020, there were 675 children born at the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands — 309 girls and 366 boys. In the previous year the number of births totaled 678, and the year before that 680, with that number significantly lower in 2017 when only 656 children were born.

While some other countries have seen an increase in their number of deaths for 2020, the opposite was reported in the Faroe Islands.

During the first 11 months of 2020, a total 332 deaths were reported in Faroe, while during the first 11 months of 2019, the number of deaths totaled 371.

In other words, the first 11 months of 2020 saw 39 deaths less compared to the same period in 2019. It has previously been suggested that social distancing and a greater emphasis on personal hygiene has protected the population from not only Covid-19 but other contagious diseases as well, and the statistics seem to support that theory.