Reward pledged as French visitors struggle to recover lost pile of cash

A group of French secondary school students visiting the Faroes reportedly lost their money while on their way to Tórshavn on Friday.

The unfortunate group of 18 students and two teachers suddenly noticed that a brown envelope containing their cash was missing and nowhere to be found.

“This was a rather large sum, essential for their trip,” said Hanna Jensen, Honorary Consul of France, who according to news daily Portal.fo had been in contact with the students.

“They last saw the envelope, which contained euros, on Friday morning as they were waiting for the bus to take them from Miðvágur to Tórshavn,” Mrs. Jensen said. “They travel around the country with a lot of luggage, so they might have dropped or misplaced [the envelope].”

The students have tried to retrace their steps looking for the lost envelope but without success as of this writing.

“Anyone who finds it is asked to turn it into the police, and a reward will be given,” we’re told.