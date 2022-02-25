fbpx
Friday, February 25, 2022
Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands.
Hospitality

Rest well at new hotel in Tórshavn

By Bui Tyril

SPONSORED. Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands is the new international hotel in the Faroe Islands. A unique, exquisitely beautiful and modern hotel with spectacular panoramic views in serene surroundings.

Just five minutes from the beautiful Svartafoss Waterfall, Nordic House, and the National Museum of the Faroe Islands.

The Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands is the epitome of Nordic luxury and comfort in the Faroe Islands. Enjoy the world-renowned Hilton brighthearted hospitality, quality and services in one of the world’s smallest capitals, Tórshavn.

Our on-site restaurant Hallartún features local produce and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Website: hiltongardeninn.fo
Telephone: +298 414000
E-mail: [email protected]

Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo

