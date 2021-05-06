Renewed, renamed, reopened: Hotel Djurhuus

The Tórshavn budget hotel formerly known as Hotel Streym has been reopened under the name Hotel Djurhuus, following months of extension and renovation work.

The new and improved hotel — still located at Yviri við Strond 19 — was presented to the public on May 6th. Among other things, the 3-star hotel, now with a 42-room capacity, has been fitted with several new rooms and a new dining hall, as well as a new entrance hall and reception desk plus a lounge on the top floor.

Last September Rúni Djurhuus, a Tórshavner, bought Hotel Streym from Svend Aage Ellefsen, of Miðvágur, who’d been running the hotel since 2006.

The new owner told news daily Portal.fo a few weeks ago that Hotel Djurhuus had already been fully booked for this summer.