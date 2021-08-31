Registration opens for ‘Faroese As a Second Language’ course at Tórshavn Evening School

The course “Faroese as a second language” starts again on Monday 13 September, according to Tórshavn Municipality. The Kvøldskúlin (Evening School) “advises immigrants to register as soon as possible,” a statement read.

“Please register on the school’s website: www.kvoldskulin.fo,” we’re told. “Send an email to kvoldskulin.fo if you require any assistance or help.”

The course is intended for those who do not have Faroese as their mother tongue but rather as a second language.

“The course is not for Scandinavians,” the advisory announcement added. “Students learn Faroese and about Faroese society and culture.”

Organized in collaboration between Tórshavnar Kvøldskúli (Tórshavn Evening School), the Ministry of Culture, and Tórshavn Municipality, classes for the 15-week course will be held on ordinary weekdays Monday through Friday from 9am to 12 noon, times are indicative.

“The teaching is organized in accordance with the CEFR scale. Students are screened and then grouped before teaching classes commence.”

