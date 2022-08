On August 12th 2022, the Regatta event was held for the 22nd consecutive year.

A record 173 boats from all over the Faroes took the trip from Eiði, Eysturoy, to Hósvík, Streymoy, joining the local community there in what has become a highly popular festival that draws thousands of visitors.

We met and had a brief interview with Gunnbjørn Joensen, one of the active members of the local rowing boat club of Hósvík.

Enjoy the view of the convoy as the boats pass under bridge at Sundini.