Refurbishment of flagship cruise ferry Norröna halfway through

For the past few weeks, Smyril Line’s cruise ferry Norröna, the only passenger ship with scheduled sailings to and from the Faroe Islands, has been docked at the Fayard Ship Repair Yard in Munkebo, Denmark, for a major overhaul.

Built in 2003, the roll-on/roll-off car and passenger ferry is being modified for a more modern look with revamped decks, amongst other things. The Faroe Islands’ flagship vessel is also being fitted with some 50 new double-room cabins, a new outdoor cafe-bar, and more.

“A raft of other upgrades will also be revealed in spring, including a brand new lounge area with sofas and easy chairs for passengers to relax and simply enjoy the crossing,” according to Smyril Line.

The Norröna will remain docked at Munkebo until early March, when work is expected to be completed, the shipowner said.

Smyril Line recently released new pictures of the renovation work on Norröna, now just about halfway through the process.