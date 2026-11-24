The Faroese Reform Committee (Nýskipanarnevndin) has published its second set of recommendations, calling for major structural changes across the public school system, the country’s public tunnel companies, and the central government administration.

The committee, tasked with analyzing and proposing reforms to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Faroese welfare society, divided its latest report into three main areas. Specifically, it recommends restructuring the primary and lower secondary school system and abolishing the publicly funded 10th grade, merging all four state-owned tunnel companies into a single entity, and reiterating its earlier call to cap the number of government ministries at six.

Reconsidering 10th grade

In the education sector, the committee recommends restructuring the public school system into larger, stronger school districts with joint management to lower operating costs and use public funds more efficiently.

More notably, the committee proposes ending the publicly funded 10th grade starting from the 2028/29 school year, limiting primary and lower secondary school to grades 1 through 9. According to the report, young people already have several options after completing compulsory schooling—including upper secondary education, vocational training, folk high schools, and the labor market.

“On the other hand, 10th grade can become a solution that, for some, delays necessary decisions about education and working life,” the committee writes in the report. “The committee therefore does not consider it a self-evident public task to finance an extra school year when other options are available.”

Scrapping the extra year would save the public purse roughly 15 million DKK annually, while the committee stresses that necessary guidance and support for youth with special needs must still be guaranteed.

Nonetheless, the proposal has already met pushback from the government. Speaking to radio station FM1 on Tuesday, Bárður á Lakjuni, Minister of Children, Education, Research and Culture, made it clear that closing 10th grade is not on the agenda.

“It’s not in the cards to abolish 10th grade,” he stated. “Among other things,” however, the minister noted, “we wrote in the coalition agreement that the school structure would be reviewed as a whole, including the 10th-grade offering.”

Mr. á Lakjuni added that he has already initiated a review with the National Agency for Education to examine the overall school structure and the 10th school year.

“When we get into January, I will receive more detailed information on how the area could be reformed or reorganized,” he said. “But abolishing 10th grade—that is not in the cards.”

Merging tunnel companies

The committee also recommends merging the four state-owned tunnel companies—Tunnil, Vágatunnilin, Norðoyatunnilin, and Eystur- og Sandoyartunlar—into a single entity with one board, management, and administration.

“The companies have the same owner, perform the same task, and share the same overarching interests,” the report states. “Therefore, there is no objective reason to maintain four independent companies, each with its own board, accounts, and administrative obligations.”

The committee proposes electing the same board across all four companies at the 2027 annual general meetings to prepare for a full merger taking effect on January 1, 2028, subject to existing loan agreements and corporate tax laws.

Push to cap ministries

Finally, the Reform Committee reiterated its first recommendation, originally published in November 2025, calling on the government to reduce the number of ministries from a record high of nine down to six—comprising the Prime Minister’s Office and five regular ministries.

In its initial report, the committee noted that the nine ministries employed 143 full-time equivalents at an estimated annual operating cost of 145 million DKK, excluding ministers. Cutting the number to six—by eliminating three ministerial posts, three permanent secretaries, overlapping administrative functions, and excess office space—was projected to yield direct savings of roughly 15 percent, or about 20 million DKK per year. That first report also advocated for flatter hierarchies within ministries, delegating casework to underlying agencies, and pruning unnecessary regulations, including introducing sunset clauses on laws and circulars.

In Tilmæli 2, the committee stresses again that shifting portfolios after every election creates instability, extra costs, and a loss of institutional knowledge.

“The goal is not merely fewer ministries, but a more stable administration with clearer responsibility,” the committee notes. “Policy areas must be organized according to professional coherence, rather than a shifting distribution of ministerial seats.”

The document urges the government to prepare a constitutional amendment to Section 27 of the Home Rule Act (Stýrisskipanarlógin) during the current electoral term so that a maximum of five ministers can serve alongside the Prime Minister after the next general election.

The Reform Committee was reconstituted in September following the resignation of two former members and is now chaired by Finn Danberg, alongside Marita Rasmussen, Heri á Rógvi, Hjørdis Gaard Lailudóttir, Suni Justinussen, and Óluva Klettskarð.