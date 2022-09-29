Red Cross launches new ‘Language Cafe’ in Tórshavn, Klaksvík

Today at 5pm, Red Cross Faroe Islands launched a new monthly drop-in Málkafé (Language Cafe) in Tórshavn and Klaksvík.

The venture is described as “an informal drop-in language café run by Red Cross volunteers. Volunteers will speak Faroese with anyone who wants to practise their Faroese conversational skills.”

“We are excited to announce the launch of Málkafé, a new drop-in Language Cafe in Tórshavn and Klaksvík, starting this Thursday 29th of September,” the Red Cross Faroe Islands-affiliated Málkafé project group announced.

“Málkafé is an informal drop-in Language Cafe run by Red Cross volunteers,” we’re told. “Volunteers will speak Faroese with anyone who wants to practise their Faroese conversational skills. Everyone can come and go as they please. We understand that people are very busy, so it is possible to pop by for as long or as short as people prefer.”

In Tórshavn, the Málkafé / Language Cafe will be open every Thursday between 17:00 and 19:00 on the 3rd floor of Town Library (Býarbókasavnið).

In Klaksvík it’s likewise open on the last Thursday of every month between 17:00 and 19:00 at the Klaksvík Library (Klaksvíkar Bókasavn).

“Come along and have a nice cup of coffee, a slice of cake, meet new people and practise your Faroese language,” the Málkafé project group noted. “Our volunteers will be happy to keep your children company while you practise your Faroese skills.”