Red Cross Faroe Islands donates further 1.2 million DKK in aid to Afghanistan

The Red Cross Faroe Islands is donating 1.2 million DKK (161,280 EUR) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, where conflict, economic ruin and environmental crises continue to severely affect the country.

This means that many Afghans are in need of immediate humanitarian aid, according to Red Cross Faroe Islands, who said they are pleased be able to donate once again such a large sum, raised by school children around the Faroe Islands, along with other individuals, businesses and municipalities who have organized fundraising events to support the cause.

“The money will be donated to the Red Crescent in Afghanistan, who for over 30 years have worked tirelessly to help as many as possible,” the charity organization stated. “Currently, more emphasis is placed on providing humanitarian aid like food and drinks, in addition to support for hospitals and health clinics.”