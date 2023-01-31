Record number of people visit Faroese National Gallery

Listasavnið, the Faroese National Gallery, received a record 28,200 visitors last year, according to information released by the gallery, an increase of 11,000 on the previous year.

Of those visitors, roughly 14,800 were Faroese and almost 11,000 foreign guests plus groups and delegations from schools and other institutions.

Back in pre-Covid 2019, the gallery would receive around 4,900 Faroese and 6,500 foreign visitors. Two years on, in 2021, the total number of visitors amounted to 17,100, a record at the time, irrespective of the fact that the gallery had to close during the month of November for maintenance work.

The National Gallery noted that they are pleased with recent developments and are especially thankful to see so many Faroese residents taking such an interest in Faroese art and culture.

2022 has been quite an eventful year for the establishment, with a number of different exhibits, concerts and family events organized.

“The greatest thing to happen has to be the opening of our new café, Kafé List, which opened its doors in April, making life easier for our visitors,” said director Karina Lykke Grand, expressing her hope that the new year “will be just as eventful.”