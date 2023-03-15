Rap group RSP claims two prizes at Faroese Music Awards

On March 11th, the Faroese Music Awards, FMA were held for the 10th time.

Ten awards were presented in Norðurlandahúsið in Tórshavn, with rap group RSP ending up claiming two awards—one Breakout Artist of the Year and one Radio Hit of the Year for their hit single, “Send mær meira pengar” (English: Send Me More Money).

The group, which consists of Heini Ronnason á Heygum, Steingrímur Hallsson and Bjarki Jónasson, gained recognition after participating in last year’s Sement music competition, where they made it to the final.

A new award, Visual Brand of the Year was given to Rani Petersen, who performs under the name Reiley. The TikTok star with over 10 million followers on the Asian social media platform, will be representing Denmark this May at the Eurovision Song Contest event in Liverpool, England.

“He has, more than anyone else on the Faroese music scene, focused on his visual expression,” the jury said. “It’s not just Reiley’s way of expressing himself, which is different, but also his attitude.”

This year’s Export Award went to Eivør, who, as per the jury, “is a spectacular representative for Faroese music in every way” and has “masterfully raised musicians and the music industry to international levels.”

This year’s special honor went to singer and songwriter Jóan Jakku Guttesen, who has been active on the Faroese music scene for many years with various music groups like Tinganest, and Stongum & Guttesen.

“He tells stories that we can relate to,” the jury noted. “Jóan Jakku continues to be active and relevant.”

• Album of the Year: ‘Gult Myrkur’ – Guðrið Hansdóttir

• Song of the Year: ‘Síggja av nýggjum’ – Marius Ziska

• Composition of the Year: ‘Vælsignaðir barnaskógvar’ – Kári Jacobsen

• Album or Concert of the Year: ‘Akkordeon & Violin’ – Anna & Angelika

• Breakout Artist of the Year (Árins Spíri): RSP

• Lyrics of the Year: Lív Maria Róadóttir Jæger – for ‘Gult Myrkur’ by Guðrið Hansdóttir

• Visual Brand of the Year: Reiley

• Special Honor: Jóan Jakku Guttesen

• Radio Hit of the Year: ‘Send mær meira pengar’ – RSP

• Export Award: Eivør