Friday, April 29, 2022
Rain for renewables: March saw spike in hydro power generation

The share of renewable sources of energy out of the total Faroese electricity generation in March 2022 amounted to 68 percent, according to power grid company SEV.

“For a total of 10 days, renewable electricity generation exceeded 80 percent,” SEV noted in a statement. “Hydro power made up 50 percent while wind power and biomass reached 17 pc. and 1 pc., respectively, of total electricity generation.”

With a year-on-year increase registered in wind power production for the month of March, “it is predominantly the increase in hydro power production that is significant,” SEV added. “Relatively warm weather and heavy rains in March have had a positive impact on renewable electricity generation.”

