Quarantine rules cited as some artists from abroad cancel appearance at G! Festival

While there appear to be no plans to cancel Gøta’s annual G! Festival this July, preparations for the popular music festival are indeed being affected by the Covid situation.

Earlier this week the organizers of the event announced that four of the foreign acts which had been set to appear will, owing to Covid-related restrictions and circumstances, not be able to attend. This year’s edition of the festival will thus be deprived of seeing José Gonzales, Asaf Avidan, Busy P., and MYD.

The uncertainty surrounding travel continue to make life hard for music festivals, however the organizers of G! are reportedly attempting to reschedule the artists that had to cancel for 2022 instead.

“With the current quarantine rules it isn’t possible for them to come to the Faroe Islands and keep up with other commitments at the same time,” a spokesperson said.

“We’ve worked hard on completing this lineup, however changes might occur that are beyond our control, so we hope the worst is behind us and that the situation will only improve as the days of the festival approach.”

This year’s G! Festival is planned for July 15th-17th.

Other acts previously announced for this year’s the G! Festival:

• Tessa (Denmark)

• Eivør (Faroe)

• Brimheim (Faroe)

• Auður (Íceland)

• Silvurdrongur (Faroe)

• Ghost Notes (Faroe)

• Raske Drenge (Faroe, Belgium)

• Katatonia (Sweden)

• Swangah (Faroe)

• Gaye Su Akyol (Turkey)

• Konvent (Denmark)

• The Holy (Finland)

• Joe & the Shitboys (Faroe)

• Antii Paalenen (Finland)

• Huun-Huur-Tu (Russia)

• Greta (Germany/Denmark)

• Konni Kass (Faroe)

• Calby (Denmark)

• Janus Rasmussen (Faroe)