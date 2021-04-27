Q1 sees 49 percent sustainable electricity production in Faroe

Scene from the wind park at Húsahagi near Tórshavn. Image credits: SEV.

Sustainable electricity production in the Faroe Islands during the first three months of 2021 reached 49 percent of total production, according to utility SEV.

“Extremely cold and calm weather in January and February resulted in below average hydro power production as well as wind power production,” SEV said in a statement.

“However,” the utility added, “the wet and windy weather conditions in the latter part of February and March were more favorable to sustainable electricity production.”

In February, sustainable electricity production in the s0-called main area of the Faroe Islands exceeded 80 percent for a total of nine days, the statement further read.

In January, sustainable production accounted for 38 pc. of the country’s total power generation, whereas during February and March that proportion rose to 53 pc. and 56 pc., respectively.

In total, again according to SEV, the electricity production during the first quarter of 2021 consisted of 51 pc. thermal, 32 pc. hydro, 15 pc. wind, 2 pc. biogas and 0.02 pc. solar power.