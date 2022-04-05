Puffins on Mykines and sustainable travel away from the crowds — Go Local Faroe Islands

Explore the Faroe Islands the local way with a local! My tours are focused on away from the crowds and hidden gems of the Faroe Islands.

In summer from May to August I am full time on Mykines island — puffin and birdlife paradise. I live on Mykines all year round and run Á Lonini Guesthouse Mykines from 1895, offering accommodation, full board and guided tours all year round.

From September to April I am a hiking and driving guide all across the Faroe Islands. See the secret gems and blend in with nature! I tailor the tour in accordance with your requirements. If you want to see lakes, waterfalls or just experience culture and local community, I will arrange it.

I focus on sustainable travel with respect for nature, wildlife and the local people. I speak fluently Scandinavian, English and German.

Book your experience of a lifetime!

www.golocal.fo

booking@golocal.fo

Phone: +298 285597