fbpx
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HomeLeisure and NaturePuffins on Mykines and sustainable travel away from the crowds — Go...
Scene from Mykines. Image credits: Erik Stoen.
FeaturedLeisure and NaturePlan Your TripTourism & Travel

Puffins on Mykines and sustainable travel away from the crowds — Go Local Faroe Islands

By Bui Tyril

-

0
8

Explore the Faroe Islands the local way with a local! My tours are focused on away from the crowds and hidden gems of the Faroe Islands.

In summer from May to August I am full time on Mykines island — puffin and birdlife paradise. I live on Mykines all year round and run Á Lonini Guesthouse Mykines from 1895, offering accommodation, full board and guided tours all year round.   

From September to April I am a hiking and driving guide all across the Faroe Islands. See the secret gems and blend in with nature! I tailor the tour in accordance with your requirements. If you want to see lakes, waterfalls or just experience culture and local community, I will arrange it.  

I focus on sustainable travel with respect for nature, wildlife and the local people. I speak fluently Scandinavian, English and German.

Book your experience of a lifetime!

www.golocal.fo
booking@golocal.fo
Phone: +298 285597

Previous articleCould have been more: Liechtenstein 0 – 1 Faroe Islands
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy