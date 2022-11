The Faroese are to cast their ballots for the Løgting, the Faroese parliament, on December 8th, Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen Minister announced today in a parliamentary address.

The move to call early election comes in the wake of political turmoil following yesterday’s dismissal of Jenis av Rana as Minister of Culture and Foreign Affairs.

The previous general election in the Faroes was held on August 31st, 2019.