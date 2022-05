A new café opened for business in Sørvágur on May 18th. Pollastova, located centrally in the village, is owned and operated by the couple Amy and Jan Jacobsen/

According to the Jacobsens, their new café is the realization of an old dream.

“The building may be old and has served as the home of many businesses, from a convenience shop to a children’s clothing store,” we’re told; “but now the interior has been newly renovated, with room for 26 seated guests.”