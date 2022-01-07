Number of hotel overnight stays rising significantly — stats

November 2021 saw the number of hotel overnight stays in the Faroe Islands amount to roughly 10,400, a 23-percent increase on November 2020, according to a report from Statistics Faroe Islands.

In addition to beating the corresponding digits of the previous year, the total number of hotel overnight stays last November was four percent higher compared to even that of November 2019, before the impact of Covid-19 hit tourism and hospitality business.

Looking closer at last November’s overnight stays as defined by nationality, the statistics reveal that the Faroese and the Danes represented an almost equal share, at roughly 4,000 each. The remainder of overnight stays were booked by travellers from other countries.

According to Statistics Faroe Islands, the number of overnight stays booked by travellers from outside of Denmark and the Faroe Islands is growing, although the number is still not quite as high as it was before the onset of the ongoing health crisis. Meanwhile the number of overnight stays booked by locals decreased by one-fourth compared to November 2020; yet that number was still higher than that of November 2019.