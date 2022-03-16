fbpx
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeHospitalityNumber of hotel bookings in January set new record
Hospitality

Number of hotel bookings in January set new record

By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
4
Hotel Føroyar (file photo). Image credits: Statistics Faroe Islands.

January this year saw a record-breaking over 6,900 overnight stays at Faroese hotels, according to Statistics Faroe Islands.

Traditionally January is the month with the fewest stays at the hotels in the islands however this year’s first month saw a year-on-year increase amounting to 25 percent — that’s over 1,400 more overnight stays compared to January 2021.

As per Statistics Faroe Islands, residents in the islands booked the majority of January’s overnight stays — more than 3,800; those overnight stays booked by Faroe Islands residents, however, accounted for five percent less relative to January of last year.

Meanwhile the number of overnight stays booked by Danes increased by 62 percent with the number of overnight stays from other foreigners more than doubling.

Previous article‘The Child’: Funky MonkeyRat goes soft electropop
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: [email protected]

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy