Number of hotel bookings in January set new record

January this year saw a record-breaking over 6,900 overnight stays at Faroese hotels, according to Statistics Faroe Islands.

Traditionally January is the month with the fewest stays at the hotels in the islands however this year’s first month saw a year-on-year increase amounting to 25 percent — that’s over 1,400 more overnight stays compared to January 2021.

As per Statistics Faroe Islands, residents in the islands booked the majority of January’s overnight stays — more than 3,800; those overnight stays booked by Faroe Islands residents, however, accounted for five percent less relative to January of last year.

Meanwhile the number of overnight stays booked by Danes increased by 62 percent with the number of overnight stays from other foreigners more than doubling.