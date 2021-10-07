Now less than one kilometer to go — Sandoy subsea tunnel update

The Sandoy Tunnel (Sandoyartunnilin) — the undersea road tunnel under construction that will interconnect the islands Streymoy and Sandoy — is now less than a kilometer from reaching breakthrough according to the latest progress report.

Thus 139 meters were bored last week, tunnel owner and operator Eystur- og Sandoyartunlar said.

As per the update, 63 m were bored on the Sandoy side whereas 76 m were bored on the Streymoy side. This brings the total length of undersea tunnel bored to 5,239 m and 4,566 m respectively on each of the two sides.

Hence, with a combined 9,805 m having come through so far, only 980 m remain of the tunnel’s calculated final length of 10,785 m.

Work on the landmark piece of infrastructure started in the summer of 2019, with the estimated time of its completion set for 2023. The Sandoy Tunnel will be the Faroe Islands’ fourth subsea road tunnel — after the Vagar Tunnel (Vágatunnilin) opened in 2002, the Northern Tunnel (Norðoyatunnilin) in 2006 and the Eysturoy Tunnel (Eysturoyartunnilin in 2020.