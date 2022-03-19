Now a four-star hotel, Hafnia reopens for business

Shortly before new year’s eve Hotel Hafnia, located in the heart of Tórshavn, announced it would be closed for three months for renovations. The wait is now over, and the hotel has reopened for business, upgraded to a four-star hotel.

Meanwhile Hotel Hafnia has achieved the Green Key ecolabel, which is awarded to businesses in the tourism industry that meet a set of specific criteria to document the entity’s commitment to environmentally sustainable practices.

Hotel Hafnia opened its doors back in 1951. The hotel currently has 79 rooms with new furniture, fast wi-fi connection and Chromecast. The hotel also has four cabins, a restaurant, a café, a large meeting room and more.