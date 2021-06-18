Norwegian star Aurora to perform at G! Festival

Norwegian pop singer, songwriter and record producer Aurora has been added to the roster of this year’s G! Festival at Gøta.

Famed for her contribution to the soundtrack of Disney’s “Frozen II” and as a major inspiration for American pop star Billie Eilish, Aurora combines what has been called an eclectic musical style consisting of art pop, Nordic folk, synth pop, electro pop, electro folk, indie pop, dark pop, avant-garde pop, and folk pop.

“It is a great pleasure to announce that Aurora will join our line-up for G! 2021,” said booker Michael Antony Charles Johannesen. “I’m certain that Aurora will give us the magical mood that the G! Festival is known for,” he added.

The news comes after the festival organizers last week announced that four foreign acts — José Gonzales, Asaf Avidan, Busy P., and MYD — had canceled their appearances at this year’s G! owing to uncertainties surrounding travel and quarantine rules.

Other music artists previously announced for this year’s edition of the festival:

• Tessa (Denmark)

• Eivør (Faroe)

• Brimheim (Faroe)

• Auður (Iceland)

• Silvurdrongur (Faroe)

• Ghost Notes (Faroe)

• Raske Drenge (Faroe, Belgium)

• Katatonia (Sweden)

• Swangah (Faroe)

• Gaye Su Akyol (Turkey)

• Konvent (Denmark)

• The Holy (Finland)

• Joe & the Shitboys (Faroe)

• Antii Paalenen (Finland)

• Huun-Huur-Tu (Russia)

• Greta (Germany/Denmark)

• Konni Kass (Faroe)

• Calby (Denmark)

• Janus Rasmussen (Faroe)