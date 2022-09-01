fbpx
Friday, September 2, 2022
Norway-Faroe air link upgraded to five weekly flights

A Widerøe Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft. Image credits: Alasdair McLellan.

Almost a year after Norwegian airline Widerøe commenced scheduled flights between Bergen, Norway and Vagar, Faroe Islands, the Norwegian-Faroese air link has now been dramatically upgraded to five flights a week.

“Today is the first Tuesday flight and as of now, regular flights [between Norway and Faroe] are being carried out on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays,”  Vagar Airport announced in a statement released on August 30th. 

Vagar Airport CEO Regin I. Jakobsen welcomed the new development, which he said will more than double the number of weekly flights to and from the Faroe Islands.

“[Widerøe] started with only two weekly flights [between Bergen and Vagar] and now they’ve increased it to five,” Mr. Jakobsen noted. “This past year has demonstrated that with a new airline on this market, we can reach even more air travelers that we haven’t before been able to reach. The majority of the passengers on this route are Norwegians.”

The Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft used by Widerøe can carry up to 78 passengers, we’re told.

