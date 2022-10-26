Norröna scraps high-winter sailings to Iceland, citing energy saving

As of 2023, RoPax ferry Norröna will not be sailing to Seyðisfjörður in Iceland during the first two-and-a-half months of the year 2023, owner and operator Smyril Line announced, citing energy-saving considerations.

“Smyril Line has made it one of its objectives to reduce fuel energy consumption and to arrange transportation in a more sustainable manner,” the company stated.

“This is an ongoing effort that is being implemented over several stages. A number of adjustments have already been made. For instance, we have reduced energy consumption by lowering the speed at which the ferry is sailing and by shortening docking time.”

“The next important step will be to rearrange the winter sailing schedule for the Norröna,” the statement read. “This means the Norröna will not be sailing to Iceland during high winter. The fist departure for Iceland in 2023 will be on March 18th from Hirtshals and March 20th from Tórshavn. Norröna’s last trip from Iceland in 2023 will be on November 22nd.”

Noting that the company continues to work on scheduling its shipping operations sustainably, Smyril Line went on to add that “further changes to the Norröna’s sailing schedule for 2023 should not be expected.”

The change of schedule will not have significant impact on life at Seyðisfjörður, according to Icelandic media, as tourism is very low on the east coast of Iceland during the affected time of year.