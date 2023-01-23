Norröna returns to normal operations after a month in dock

Early Monday morning, Smyril Line’s Norröna, the only cruise ship sailing regularly between the Faroe Islands and Denmark, arrived in the port of Tórshavn after nearly a month in dock at Lindø, Denmark, for routine maintenance and repairs.

The Norröna left for Lindø in late December, and entered regular operations on Saturday afternoon as it left the port of Hirtshals in Denmark with passengers bound for Tórshavn.

The passenger and roll-on/roll-off ferry, scheduled to head back to Hirtshals on Thursday night at eight o’clock, will only be sailing between Denmark and the Faroes for the remainder of the winter season.

In the fall of 2022, ferry owner and operator Smyril Line announced it would be terminating high-winter sailings to Seyðisfjörður, Iceland, to save on fuel consumption.

The Norröna has not been to Seyðisfjörður since November 22nd and is scheduled to be going back there on March 20th.