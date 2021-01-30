Nordic House in the Faroe Islands awarded Green Key eco-label

The Nordic House in the Faroe Islands has been awarded the Green Key eco-label, the five-star arts, cultural and conference venue in Tórshavn announced last week.

“The café serves sustainable, ecological food, the company car runs on electricity and the lamps use LED and low energy light bulbs,” a press release pointed out. “The Nordic House has put much effort into becoming more environmentally responsible in recent times. On December 14th 2020, the Nordic House was awarded a Green Key.”

A Green Key is an international eco-label awarded to accommodations and other hospitality facilities that commit to sustainable business practices. Venues must meet a host of strict criterion, ranging from organizing rubbish and limiting consumption to using environmentally friendly cleaning products.

The Nordic House aims to take part in the ‘green’ transition, the statement noted. “Therefore, it made perfect sense to apply for approval and to invite Green Key experts to assess the conditions in the Nordic House,” director Gunn Hernes was quoted.

“Taking action and responsibility is an important signal to us, our guests, partners and supporters,” Ms. Hernes added.

“By applying and going through the process of being approved, and now continuing our work in this field, we have chosen to prioritize sustainability high on our agenda. The Nordic Council of Ministers’ vision clearly states that we should be the world’s most sustainable region by 2030. If we are to achieve this, it is important that everyone contributes, through action and increased competence amongst ourselves as consumers.”

Receiving the Green Key certification does not mean that the Nordic House will rest on its laurels, the statement further made clear, adding that the Green Key criterion to protect the environment will continue to increase, and that the Nordic House will thus continuously train and educate its employees about relevant issues and set new goals regarding environmental protection.

“This is merely the start of a long process,” Ms. Hernes said. “We have started with low-hanging fruit. We hope that over time, we can become more conscious and gain increased competence and knowledge about what good choices look like, seen from a local perspective. We have now sent a clear signal that we will and can help make a difference, and we will, naturally, demand more from our suppliers and partners.”

Green Key is awarded to more than 3,200 establishments in 65 countries. In the Faroe Islands, only Hotel Brandan and the Nordic House have been awarded the prestigious eco-label. Green Key is a part of Horesta, which classifies hotels and event venues, amongst other things. The Nordic House in the Faroe Islands is the island nation’s only five-star event venue.