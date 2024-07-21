No shortage of stunning performances: G! Festival 2024—photos

With his dance beats and Mideastern tones mixed with contemporary sounds—admittedly ringing in the ears a full day after his live performance on Saturday night—Syrian electro dabke artist Omar Soleyman delivered a compellingly festive stream of music at this year’s G! Festival. The origins of his music is closely associated with dancing at weddings and partying events, which was amply reflected in the audience’s immediate reaction—you had to dig, shake and move, and you even had to laugh and smile! The funny thing is, Soleyman himself does not move much on stage, quite the contrary, as he stoically croons a string of Arabic lyrics in a chanting manner albeit using hand movements and clapping. The instrumentation featured via the synth included sounds of traditional oud, mijwiz, tablah, daff and arghul, all blended with a thick ambience of electronic dance music. Combined, it conveyed a refreshing and intriguing sense of Middle Eastern mystique—creating an electrifying experience.

World-famous Malian singer and guitarist Samba Touré with his band also gave a highly uplifting performance with their warm, soulful and bluesy Afro music. Great drumming and sophisticated rhythms added a further dimension and finesse to their music.

Other highlights included the Faroe Islands’ own star Eivør, an eminent performer, singer, composer and lyricist. She lived up to her reputation of excellence and literally captivated the entire crowd by superbly performing songs from her latest album Enn, including the wildly popular ‘Upp úr Øskuni’. Never to disappoint her home crowd—Eivør Pálsdóttir is herself from Gøta—the acclaimed music artist added her 2015 hit ‘Trøllabundin’ (‘Spellbound’) to her repertoire for the umpteenth time, to the delight of the audience.

Energetic English folk music group The Longest Johns delivered a compelling performance as well, engaging the crowd confidently and skillfully. Building on traditional folk songs and shanties, the Bristol-based band likes to add a twist of rock to maritime songs and more unusual and less traditional folk tunes—very entertaining and often sing-along friendly as well.

On a different note, meanwhile, Norway’s vocalist Nelly Moar—well, she is Scottish, from Orkney, whereas the other band members are Norwegian—served up a delicious dish of songs backed by some fat, bad ass, bass thumping disco funk. Quite irresistible.

Of Monsters and Men, an Icelandic group, was likewise among the best performers judging from the concerts that we were able to attend this time, and so was Faroese singer-songwriter Elinborg.

Unfortunately we missed some of the top Faroese bands that we were hoping to attend during the 2024 iteration of the G! Festival, including Plúmm, Enekk, Hamferð and Aggrasoppar. So there’ll be plenty more to report on in future.