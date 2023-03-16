No oyster catchers in sight as spring snow covers islands

March is often the coldest month of the year in the Faroe Islands, but this this year the month has been unusually chilly and indeed snowy.

Chaotic scenes with cars stuck in the snow and roads blocked for safety have been a returning theme in the last few days.

Ironically, March 12th, also known as grækarismessa (Mass of St. Gregory), is traditionally a day of public celebrations to mark the annual arrival of the Faroe Islands’s most revered bird of spring, the oyster catcher. This time around, however, there have no oyster catchers to see as of this writing, only snow all over the place.

Last Sunday was especially cold, as the Meteorological Agency of the Faroe Islands reported. In the village Eiði, notably, late night and early morning temperatures were measured at minus 8.3 centigrade; in Tórshavn, minus 7.6.

The average temperature for March is plus 4.4. centigrade, with the average coldest at 2 degrees, we’re told.

During March 5th to 9th, the highest temperature registered was 4.2 degrees centigrade, whereas the highest temperature from March 9th to 13th was only 2 degrees.