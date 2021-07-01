New scheduled route between Bergen and Vagar announced by Norway’s Widerø

Norwegian airline Widerø is set to launch scheduled passenger flights, as of September 3rd, between Bergen in Norway and Vagar in the Faroe Islands.

According to an announcement released by the airline on June 29th, the regional carrier will be flying between the two destinations twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, with the option of subsequently adding more flights to the new route.

“There is no doubt that this will have a positive effect on the traffic at Vagar Airport and the Faroese tourism industry,” Regin I. Jakobsen, CEO of Vagar Airport, noted in response to the news. “We are very excited about this new project,” he added.

Estimated average flight time for the Bergen-Vagar route is approximately one hour and 45 minutes, we’re told.

Widerø will be using new Bombardier Q400 Dash 8 airplanes for the Bergen-Vagar route as well as for the carrier’s new scheduled flights to Alicante, Spain, likewise out of Bergen, in a move that is part of shifting the main focus of the airline’s business away from Norway’s North to the country’s West region in the face of falling passenger numbers.

With the Q400’s room for up to 78 passengers, the airline stated that it can still put other larger models to use on the newly announced routes, should there be demand for more seats.

Alongside airline operations with flights to 49 destinations in Norway and elsewhere in Europe, Widerø offers ground services at 42 Norwegian airports.