New scheduled air route between Norway and Faroe Islands commences

At noon on September 3rd, Norway-based Widerøe’s first flight landed at Vagar Airport, marking the commencement of the airline’s previously announced new scheduled route between Bergen and Vagar.

The leading regional airline in Scandinavia, connecting Bergen to 40 other Norwegian cities as well as several international destinations, Widerøe thus operates scheduled flights between Vagar and Bergen twice a week.

The regular flights between the two destinations take place on Mondays and Fridays, and for this purpose Widerøe is using Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 planes with 78-passenger capacity however, we’re told, the airline has the option of deploying larger aircraft instead if necessary.

The flight between Vagar and Bergen takes roughly one hour and 15 minutes.