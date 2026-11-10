New safety upgrades underway on Vestmanna’s historic Niðari Vegur

Local infrastructure in Vestmanna is taking another step forward this week as construction begins on the next phase of upgrades to Niðari Vegur. The project is part of a multi-year, stepwise effort by the Vestmanna Municipality to modernize the historic road and significantly improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

The upcoming phase will target the section of the road located directly below the home of Maria and Brynjólv á Heygum. A wall that currently obstructs the line of sight for drivers and walkers will be removed, the street will be widened, and a proper sidewalk will be constructed, according to the municipal council. Local construction firm Konsax has been contracted to carry out the work.

Link to the past

As one of the oldest established streets in the village, Niðari Vegur carries deep historical significance for Vestmanna. Originally designed for a bygone era long before the arrival of heavy motor vehicles, parts of the aging corridor have struggled to safely accommodate modern traffic volumes and contemporary urban demands. Local authorities have prioritized preserving the road’s essential footprint while carefully retrofitting it to meet today’s rigorous safety standards.

The municipality has reportedly advised residents that Niðari Vegur will face temporary, short-term closures while construction is underway. During periods when through-traffic is restricted, informational signs will be clearly posted at both ends of the street to guide local drivers.