New record-level electricity generation registered in Faroe Islands tidal energy project

The Vestmanna tidal energy project has reached new record-breaking levels of power generation, according to marine energy developer Minesto. The project “has reached further improved power production performance through upgrades and modifications of the DG100 marine power plant,” Minesto stated.

Meanwhile, key aspects of test operations and electricity production with the DG100 system have now been third-party verified by DNV in accordance with international standards, Minesto noted in a statement released on July 6th.

The company recently resumed operations with its tidal kite system DG100 in its project in the Faroe Islands, which is being carried out together with public utility company SEV.

“Following this spring’s success with electricity production in Vestmannasund, Minesto has upgraded the DG100 system to increase production performance in terms of both maximum and average power,” the statement added.

This has been made possible, among other things, by improved generator configuration and optimized rudder control, Minesto further noted.

“Tides as a natural resource vary in intensity over the day. To utilize all available energy, it is of great importance to optimise the power plant’s electricity production for both high and low flows.”

Said CEO Martin Edlund: “The modifications we have made have resulted in further improved performance during recent weeks’ electricity production in Vestmannasund. Among other things, we have reached new record levels in terms of the highest measured maximum production at 139 kW and the highest average power on a lap with 92 kW. We generate electricity to grid over full tidal cycles with satisfactory performance, which is very positive from a cost of energy perspective.”

The DG100 system delivers large amounts of valuable data that is used both for evaluation of electricity production, and for further technology development and to strengthen Minesto’s patent portfolio.

Minesto has been granted public funding totalling approximately 3.5 million EUR through the EU’s EIC Accelerator and the Swedish Energy Agency for the implementation of the Vestmannasund project and the development of the DG100 marine energy converter.