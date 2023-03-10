New head of mission in Brussels: Elisabeth F. Rasmussen

Elisabeth F. Rasmussen will be the new head of the Faroese Mission to the EU as of April 1st, according to a press release issued by the Faroe Islands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Industry and Trade. The 36-year old Ms. Rasmussen will be replacing Elin Mortensen, who has headed the island nation’s representative office in Brussels since 2018.

Ms. Rasmussen holds a law degree from the University of Copenhagen and has, since 2015, worked as a legal advisor for the Ministry’s Foreign Service, dealing with cases concerning the EU and trade. She also has experience with working elsewhere in the government administrations of the Faroes and Denmark.