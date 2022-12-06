New Gellingarkletur wind farm could power every household in Faroe

On December 2nd, a new wind farm at Gellingarklettur, near Tórshavn, was inaugurated.

Consists of six wind turbines, the Gellingarklettur wind farm reportedly has the potential to produce 100 GWh worth of electrical power on an annual basis; in theory that corresponds to one-fourth of the Faroe Islands’ total electricity generation, or enough to power every Faroese home.

In practice, however, technical issues remain a challenge, notably how to store power generated from the notoriously uneven and unpredictable energy source that is wind

Equipped with V-117 turbines from Denmark’s Vestas with a 117-meter wing span, the new wind farm is owned and operated by Faroese energy companies Effo and Røkt.

The wind turbines tower 91.5 meters above ground level, with the turbines themselves included as much as 150m, making these the largest wind turbines in the Faroes, each one weighing a whopping 450 tonnes, excluding the 2,000-tonne foundation it’s raised on.