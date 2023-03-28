Music festivals announce more artists for this summer

This month several Faroese festivals revealed additional names for their summer 2023 line-up.

Syðrugøta’s G! Festival, which will take place on July 13th to 15th, revealed its first six acts in January with an additional seven acts—all Faroese—revealed this past month: RSP, 200, Marius DC, Byrta, Marius Ziska, Hogni, and Annika Hoydal.

The Summar Festival, slated to take place in Klaksvík on August 3rd to 5th, will feature ADHD, RSP, Jonah Blacksmith, Guðrið Hansdóttir, and Marius Ziska.

And the Voxbotn festival, set to be held in Tórshavn in late June, has announced that Artigeardit and Lamin from Denmark will be performing. In addition to that, Tórsfest, the one-day festival that takes place on the last Saturday before Ólavsøka, which falls on July 22nd this year, is reportedly back after a three-year hiatus. Tórsfest recently announced its first three acts—Danish bands Lukas Graham and Peter Schmeichel & The Ones, and Faroese group Páll Finnur Páll.

Meanwhile it has been announced that the Faroes will again be represented at The Great Escape Music Festival in Brighton, UK. The three artists initially named in this connection were Marianna Winter, Brimheim and Æðrasoppar; subsequently two more artists have been listed: Jazzygold, who has previously performed under her given name Jasmin Mote, and Frum.