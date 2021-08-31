Music composed by Faroese Eli Tausen á Lava selected for ‘New Classics — Organ Taurida’ competition final in Moscow

Eli Tausen á Lava from the Faroe Islands has been selected as one of ten finalists to compete for first place in the international music competition New Classics — Organ Taurida in Russia.

For the competition, set to take place in Moscow on September 6th, young composers between the age of 14 and 35, each present a piece of their own music composed for the organ.

One of ten finalists from all over Europe, Tausen á Lava says he heard about the competition in April, then decided to enter one of his compositions.

Tausen á Lava’s composition, titled ‘Reyði Tráðurin’ (literally ‘The Red Thread’ meaning approximately ‘Theme’) was originally created for Sweden’s Lund Contemporary music festival.