More than half of September’s electric power generated from renewables — SEV

“For eight days in September, sustainable electricity generation on the island Suðuroy reached 100 percent,” so much so that the engines of the thermal power plant there “were temporarily switched off,” according to the Faroe Islands’ utility firm SEV.

“For 10 days of September, renewable penetration was above 80 percent,” SEV noted in a news update.

It added that during September, renewables made up 53 pc. of total electricity generation, with the bulk coming from hydro and wind power, respectively, and solar generation representing less than 1 pc.

Suðuroy is home to the Porkeri Project that is being commissioned and which includes the Porkeri Wind Farm as well as a battery energy storage solution that, according to SEV, “matches the wind farm in power capacity, and a synchronous condenser which ensures grid stability even with high penetration of renewable energy sources.”