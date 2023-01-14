More people than ever visit Kalsoy

The island Kalsoy received a total 72,000 visitors last year in what statistically sets a new record for the number of tourists arriving on the picturesque island; the arrival figures represent a 4.2-percent increase on the previously highest, from 2019.

Meanwhile, according to Visit Kalsoy as referenced by news daily Portal.fo, other outlying islands in the Faroe Islands reported lower numbers for 2022 compared to 2019. Mykines, for example, had a 26.6-percent decrease, while 3.4 pc. less visitors went to Fugloy last year compared to three years earlier.

Widely known for the scenic cliff Kallur on the northern tip of the island, Kalsoy is part of the Northern Isles region of the Faroes. Tourism on Kalsoy began to pick up seriously in 2014 with the erection of the Kópakonan (‘Seal Woman’) statue at Mikladalur. That year saw roughly 38,300 people taking the Klaksvík-Kalsoy ferry, meaning the number of visitors to the island has almost doubled over the eight years that have passed since then.