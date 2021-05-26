Month of April statistics on hotel stays in Faroe approach pre-Covid levels

Surpassing 12,600 in total, the number of booked overnight hotel stays in the Faroe Islands is approaching pre-covid levels, according to Statistics Faroe Islands.

As per the latest figures published by the Faroe Islands’ official statistics agency, more than 12,600 overnight stays were booked in April of this year, which is almost identical to the number of stays booked in April three years ago. In April 2018, the corresponding number recorded was a rough 13,000.

In 2019, a record-breaking year, the number of overnight hotel stays booked in April amounted to about 14,000. While last month’s numbers weren’t quite as high, they were still far above last year’s numbers for then lock-down hit April, when only 1,384 overnight stays were booked.