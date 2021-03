In a rather messy fixture characterized by uneven performance quality, the Faroe Islands managed to secure a 1:1 draw agains Moldova through a somewhat accidental, late goal scored by Meinhard Egilssyni Olsen. Moldova had taken the lead already after 9 minutes in the first half of the match with a goal delivered by Ion Nicolaescu.

So far the Faroe Islands remains in the contest to qualify to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Link: Sky Sports live commentary