Missing Chinese woman feared dead after hiking near Trælanípan

Since Friday morning, search and rescue teams have been undertaking an effort looking for a Chinese tourist who was reported missing near Trælanípan on the southern coast of the island Vágar.

The person, a woman in her 30s, reportedly went on a hike with her Dutch husband and was nowhere to be found after the couple had split up on their explorations.

Search and rescue teams alongside helicopters, drones, boats and dogs have been deployed, but so far without any result, media outlets report.

Since Saturday morning, the search has been entirely concentrated on the sea, after a thorough search on land proved unsuccessful, police told news daily Portal.fo.

The couple were currently living in Germany, and according to national broadcaster KvF the man has been questioned by the police.

As of Saturday night, no trace of the missing woman had been found, search and rescue officers said.

Petur Sigurd Justesen of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Tórshavn, appearing on KvF’s radio station, expressed little hope of finding the woman alive.