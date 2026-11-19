Persistent low housing supply and years of rising property prices have made entering the housing market increasingly out of reach for many young families in the Faroe Islands. Now, new regulatory measures may be on the way to cool down aggressive competitive bidding.

In a formal parliamentary response to MP Súsanna Bertholdsen, Minister of Trade and Industry Jacob Vestergaard stated that he is willing to explore new rules governing how homes are sold, aiming to make it easier for first-time buyers to secure a home.

Ms. Bertholdsen raised the issue in the Løgting, pointing out that auction-style bidding places heavy pressure on prospective homeowners—particularly young people and families trying to buy their very first property.

While Mr. Vestergaard acknowledged in his response that multiple factors drive the sustained increase in house and apartment prices, he noted that current real estate practices are making matters worse for buyers.

At present, Faroese real estate agencies typically publish all incoming bids openly on their websites for 48 hours, effectively creating public bidding wars.

However, the government may be able to step in without waiting for new laws to pass through parliament, according to Mr. Vestergaard.

“It is likely possible to avoid bidding wars over houses without amending the law,” the minister was quoted as saying by state broadcaster KVF. “The minister can make rules that prevent such bidding wars. However, this authority in the law has never been used.”

That authority would stem from the 2011 Real Estate Purchase and Sale Act, which grants the minister power to set specific rules for tender sales and bid transparency. Because it has never been exercised, Faroese real estate agencies have developed their own bidding procedures over the years.

Mr. Vestergaard highlighted Denmark’s housing market regulations, which place strict limits on auction-style bidding, as a potential model for the Faroe Islands as his ministry examines possible reforms.