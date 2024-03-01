fbpx
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Minesto tidal power plant delivers first electricity to Faroese grid

Launching tidal energy kite Dragon 12. Image credits: Minesto.

Tidal energy kite Dragon 12 has delivered its first electricity to the national grid of the Faroes, ocean energy developer Minesto announced.

“A key milestone has been reached,” the Swedish energy developer stated. “The utility-scale tidal power plant Dragon 12—rated at 1.2 megawatts—has been successfully commissioned and, in the early morning of February 9, delivered its first electricity to the national grid in the Faroe Islands.”

The Dragon 12, Minesto’s first tidal energy kite in megawatt-scale, has thus been successfully commissioned and has generated electricity at satisfactory levels in its first phase of operation, the Swedish energy developer added. 

The 12-meter wide and 28-ton heavy subsea kite, anchored with a tether to the seabed, is steered in an 8-shaped flight trajectory that is powered by the tidal flow. The Dragon 12 is a 10-times scale-up from the existing 100 kW Dragon 4, delivering competitive performance and cost levels for build-out of large-scale commercial subsea parks of tidal power plants, according to Minesto.

“This is a big day for Minesto,” said CEO Dr. Martin Edlund.

