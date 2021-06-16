MEST wins tender to repurpose ‘Bakkanes’ to farming service vessel

Faroese shipyard MEST has won the tender to repurpose salmon company Bakkafrost’s newly acquired M/S Bakkanes to a farming service vessel (FSV) bound for Scotland, with the conversion project set to commence as soon as the vessel arrives in the Faroe Islands.

As part of its value chain investment program to develop farming operations in Scotland, Bakkafrost purchased the Bakkanes, an offshore supply vessel, now to be repurposed to an FSV.

“We are very excited to begin this project, and we look forward to working with MEST,” said Sverri Kjærbæk, Operations Manager at Bakkafrost.

“The project was tendered to 10 shipyards in Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Scotland, and the Faroe Islands. We have previously had great collaborations with MEST, who also repurposed our FSV M/S Róland, and currently MEST is responsible for installing a new delousing system onboard our FSV M/S Martin. M/S Bakkanes will be equipped with the same delousing system as M/S Martin. Thus, we are confident that MEST will carry out the project satisfactorily.”

The project to repurpose the Bakkanes is comprehensive and includes sandblasting, painting, installation of four cranes and a hawser system as well as installation of the new FLS delousing system.

A crew from Bakkafrost will sail the ship from Norway to the Faroe Islands, after which repurposing work on the Bakkanes will commence at MEST, we’re told, with the ship expected to be completed by mid August.