Men’s handball: Faroes beat Romania 28-26 in impressive feat

The national men’s handball team of the Faroes took a sensational win on Wednesday, beating Romania in round 3 of the EHF Euro 2024 qualifiers in Tórshavn.

With a half-time score of 15-9, the Faroese ended up winning the match 28-26. This means the Faroese are still in the running for a spot in the Men’s EHF Euro 2024 in Germany.

A scheduled return match will be on Saturday, in Romania’s capital Bucharest.

The Faroe Islands and Romania play in Group 4 alongside Austria and Ukraine. The Faroese faced Ukraine and Austria in October last year and ended up losing both matches (29-25, and 30-28 respectively). The Faroese are set to face Ukraine and Austria again in April. Austria is in the lead, having won two matches, with the other three in the group so far having one match win each.

Faroese goals on Wednesday’s match:

Hákun West av Teigum: 11

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu: 5

Óli Mittún: 4

Tróndur Mikkelsen: 3

Helgi Hildarson Hoydal: 2

Leivur Mortensen: 2

Teis Horn Rasmussen: 1