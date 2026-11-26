The Faroese labor market continues to show strong stability, with the overall unemployment rate holding steady at 0.9 percent in October, according to new figures published by Statistics Faroe Islands. While the headline rate remains completely unchanged compared to October of last year, the data reveals a widening divide between men and women in the workforce. In total, 335 individuals were registered as unemployed in October, representing a slight increase of nine people year-over-year. When adjusted to full-time equivalents, the total stood at 289 full-time unemployed workers, up by eight from the same month last year.

More men than women

A closer look at the numbers shows that male unemployment is driving the slight uptick in overall joblessness, while female unemployment continues to fall:

Men: 216 men were unemployed in October, an increase of 16 compared to last year. Adjusted to full-time equivalents, 193 men were out of work, pushing the male unemployment rate up 0.1 pc. points to 1.2 pc.

Women: 119 women were registered as unemployed—seven fewer than a year ago. In full-time equivalents, this corresponds to 97 women, bringing the female unemployment rate down 0.1 pc. points to just 0.7 pc.

Regional variations

Unemployment continues to vary across the different regions of the Faroe Islands. Suðuroy recorded the highest regional rate at 1.3 pc. However, this marks an improvement of 0.4 percentage points compared to October of last year. At the other end of the spectrum, the Northern Isles (Norðoyggjar) and Vágar tied for the lowest unemployment rates in the country, both sitting at just 0.7 pc.

Younger workers experienced the lowest levels of unemployment in October. The rate for the 16–24 age group stood at 0.5 pc., continuing a year-long trend of staying below the one percent mark. By contrast, the highest rates were recorded among those aged 25–34 (1.2 pc.) and 35–44 (1.3 pc.).

As for the duration of unemployment, the largest group of jobseekers—roughly 32 pc., or 106 individuals—had been out of work for between 30 and 89 days. Meanwhile, 37 people, or 11 pc. of the total, were classified as long-term unemployed, having been without work for more than a year, a figure largely unchanged from the previous year.

Note: Figures from Hagstova Føroya cover individuals aged 16–66 who are actively seeking work and registered with the Unemployment Insurance System (ALS) or the Department of Social Services (Almannaverkið).