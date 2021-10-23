Mask mandate for air travelers to Faroe fully ditched as of November 1st

Passengers flying with Faroe Islands national carrier Atlantic Airways will no longer have to wear a face mask come November 1st. And with the two other airlines operating scheduled flights to Faroe already having abandoned their mask mandate, the Faroe Islands’ airport has likewise announced its discontinuation of that precautionary rule effective immediately.

“With so many people vaccinated both in the Faroe Islands and our travel destinations, we’ve chosen to drop the mandate to wear a face mask,” Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO told national broadcaster KvF.

She added that even though the airline will be ending the requirement for their passengers to cover nose and mouth, anyone who may wish to use a face mask is still free to do so.

Atlantic’s decision follows a similar decision made by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and Norway’s Widerøe, both of whom run regular flights to the Faroe Islands.

On October 21st, Vagar Airport also suspended the mask mandate for travellers which has been in force there since the onset of Covid-19 just about two years ago.

According to KvF, airport employees who are unvaccinated will still be required to wear a face mask when in contact with travelers. However, wearing a mask will not be required of unvaccinated employees who present valid proof of a negative Covid test that is less than 72 hours old.